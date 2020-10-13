Nagaravanam to be ready by January: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu on Monday inspected the Nagaravanam at Kothuru village and observed the progress of ongoing works there.

He directed the officials to expand the area providing more facilities to visitors and complete the works by next January. He visited the park, walking track, yoga centre, children's playground, canteen and watchpoint along with the DFO Shanmukh Kumar.

Speaking to media, he said they would complete all works by January and the city population can enjoy the premises. He said the district has 30 per cent of forests and they would take measures to develop them for the entertainment of local population wherever possible.

He explained they would start food courts and washrooms for the convenience of visitors making the centre as an important sightseeing destination in the district headquarters. Officials are also taking steps to complete drinking water and underground drainage systems in the city, he added. Senior officials were also present.