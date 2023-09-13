Naidu a skilled, organised criminal, alleges VijayaSai

Ongole: TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu is a skilled and organised criminal, who committed scams in every scheme and programme he introduced as the chief minister, said Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP regional coordinator for the south coastal districts V Vijayasai Reddy in a press meet held here on Tuesday.

Reddy conducted review meetings with the senior and prominent workers of the YSRCP from the eight Assembly constituencies in the Ongole parliamentary district and interacted with them.

Some leaders raised their objections and complained about the existing leadership in their areas and requested changes. Reddy assured them that the changes will be made in the interest of the party to win all Assembly constituencies in the 2024 elections.

Speaking at the press meet, he announced that the district-level meetings are being held following orders of their president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to resolve issues in the party by discussing with the party workers and leaders. He said that a consensus will be brought between the leaders and workers and similar meetings will be held at the constituencies and mandal levels soon. After the meetings in Ongole, he announced that Balineni Srinivasa Reddy will lead the YSRCP in the Ongole parliamentary district and will coordinate, cooperate with the leaders and workers. He said that Balineni will also coordinate with the volunteer system, Gruha Saradhi system and conveners of the village and ward secretariats and convene meetings with the party members to prepare them for the elections.

He said that based on the inputs from Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, the party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will decide the candidates in the district. He said that the bandh called by the TDP didn’t receive any response from the public. He said that Naidu has ruined every system in the government including the judiciary by infesting them with his people.

He alleged that Naidu used the services of those people to get away from the criminal procedures and receive a stay in the cases.

He said that the representative of Siemens already clarified that they didn’t tell anyone that they will invest Rs 2,700 crore for the skill development and announced that they didn’t receive a single rupee from the government. He said that every programme and scheme Naidu introduced as the chief minister is a scam, and called the former chief minister a skilled and organized criminal. He said that there are six or seven cases against Chandrababu Naidu, and challenged Nara Lokesh to demand revoking the stay and let the investigation begin in them too if really feels his father is innocent. He said that if all those cases completed the trial, Chandrababu wouldn’t come out of jail in his lifetime.

Vijaya Sai Reddy alleged that Purandeswari and many leaders in the BJP in the state are coverts of the TDP. He said that the belief of the public that though the Janasena Party is with BJP now it may join hands with the TDP, has become true with the incident.

He said that as there was no response from the public over the arrest of Chandrababu, TDP leaders are persuading the leaders in West Bengal, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states to speak in support of their leaders and inviting them to pay a visit to him in the jail.

He said that YSRCP leaders wouldn’t fear even if the TDP came to power by sheer luck, as they didn’t do anything wrong. He said that the ED and IT departments at the Centre also have proofs based on the cash trial in the case, and more details will be revealed after the police took Chandrababu into custodial remand, anytime soon.

The Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Minister of MAUD and Yerragondapalem MLA Dr Audimulapu Suresh, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, YSRCP district president Janke Venkatareddy, MLAs and in-charges of YSRCP, and its senior leaders also participated in the

meeting.