Naidu alleges YSRCP complicity in drug case
Vijayawada: TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern about Andhra Pradesh becoming the drug capital of...
Vijayawada: TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern about Andhra Pradesh becoming the drug capital of India, especially as evident after the CBI seizure of a staggering 25,000 kg drugs at Vizag port on Thursday.
In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) Chandrababu Naidu underscored the lack of cooperation from AP police and port employees, suggesting possible complicity and implicating the ruling party. “The timing of such a massive drug consignment entering AP raises serious questions. What intentions could the ruling party have had for these drugs, especially with the upcoming elections?" he said. Highlighting the grave risk posed to the future of the state's youth, the TDP chief emphasised the urgent need to apprehend and punish those responsible for this menace.