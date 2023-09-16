Naidu arrested with false cases, says DL Ravindra Reddy

Former Minister DL Ravindra Reddy has expressed his concern over the alleged illegal arrest of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, stating that non-existent cases were created and that his remand was unjustified. Speaking to the media on Saturday, he emphasized that it is important to criticize any shortcomings in the judicial system.

He argued that Chandrababu Naidu has not committed any wrongdoing as mentioned in the 28-page remand report and questioned the purpose of imposing remand if the truth is already known. He further questioned the absence of such a judge in the legal system. The former minister also raised doubts about the possibility of a 73-year-old man fleeing abroad, stating that Chandrababu Naidu is a law-abiding citizen who attends court whenever summoned. He alleged that the arrest was politically motivated by the Jagan and questioned why Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in Nandyal and brought to Vijayawada instead of being produced in the local court.

DL Ravindra Reddy called for a re-examination of the alleged injustice done to Chandrababu Naidu by the judiciary.