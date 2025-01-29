Live
Naidu asks MPs to strive to get more Central funds
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu advised the MPs to make efforts to get more funds for AP in Central budget allocations. The TDP Parliamentary party meeting was held at CM camp office here on Tuesday evening.
It may be noted Chandrababu Naidu after returning from Davos, met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking more fund allocation for AP in the Union budget to be presented in Parliament on February 1. In addition, the CM formed a committee with MPs allotting different departments for each MP for making efforts to get funds.
The NDA government in the state has pinned hopes on allocation of more funds to AP in the coming budget. The Central government is also giving priority for AP and allocating funds for Amaravathi, Polavaram and Visakha steel plant besides Visakha railway zone.
Speaking on the occasion, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivanath (Chinni) expressed hope that more priority will be given to AP by the ‘double engine sarkar’. He said all the MPs will work in a coordination to get more funds.
The CM asked the MPs to make more efforts to achieve new railway projects including Nadikudi-Srikalahasti, Renigunta-Gudur, Kotipalli-Narsapur and Kadapa-Bangalore railway lines and funds for these projects. When Union minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar proposed that there should be no GST for utilisation of CSR funds, Chandrababu Naidu responded positively.