  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Naidu asks MPs to strive to get more Central funds

Naidu asks MPs to strive to get more Central funds
x

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressing the TDP Parliamentary party meeting at his residence in Undavalli on Tuesday

Highlights

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu advised the MPs to make efforts to get more funds for AP in Central budget allocations. The TDP Parliamentary party meeting was held at CM camp office here on Tuesday evening.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu advised the MPs to make efforts to get more funds for AP in Central budget allocations. The TDP Parliamentary party meeting was held at CM camp office here on Tuesday evening.

It may be noted Chandrababu Naidu after returning from Davos, met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking more fund allocation for AP in the Union budget to be presented in Parliament on February 1. In addition, the CM formed a committee with MPs allotting different departments for each MP for making efforts to get funds.

The NDA government in the state has pinned hopes on allocation of more funds to AP in the coming budget. The Central government is also giving priority for AP and allocating funds for Amaravathi, Polavaram and Visakha steel plant besides Visakha railway zone.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivanath (Chinni) expressed hope that more priority will be given to AP by the ‘double engine sarkar’. He said all the MPs will work in a coordination to get more funds.

The CM asked the MPs to make more efforts to achieve new railway projects including Nadikudi-Srikalahasti, Renigunta-Gudur, Kotipalli-Narsapur and Kadapa-Bangalore railway lines and funds for these projects. When Union minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar proposed that there should be no GST for utilisation of CSR funds, Chandrababu Naidu responded positively.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick