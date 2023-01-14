Naidu burns GO 1 copies in bonfire

Tirupati: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, national general secretary N Lokesh, cine hero and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna and their family members took part in the celebrations at Naravaripalle in Chandragiri constituency and made bonfire. Naidu burnt the copies of GO No 1 by throwing them in the bonfire. The village witnessed hectic activity with the presence of VVIPs.

Speaking on the occasion, the TDP chief extended Sankranti greetings to the people of AP and Telangana and other Telugus across the globe. He felt that the lives of Telugu people should be viewed before and after TDP was established. It was TDP founder and former CM N T Rama Rao who brought respect to Telugu people.Referring to the G-20 preparatory meeting which he attended earlier at New Delhi, he recalled that he had suggested to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the need for preparing a vision document for 2047. Criticising Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said that all sections of people have been suffering due to the psycho governance. In this backdrop, there is a need for the Ccycle (referring to TDP) to come back to power to protect the interests of the Telugu people.

The roads in the state are in a bad condition and there were no developmental works in the last four years. Naidu remarked that the CM has been governing the state with the support of police and stated that he has support of five crore people of AP.

Former minister N Amaranatha Reddy, TDP Chittoor parliamentary committee president Pulivarthy Nani, P Sreedhar Varma, A Ravi Naidu among others took part in the bonfire. Naidu's family members, including Lokesh and Balakrishna were also present. On the occasion, Rangoli competitions were held in the village. While Naidu spent most of the time meeting villagers and party workers at his residence, Balakrishna and some other family members went to watch Veerasimha Reddy movie in Chandragiri.