Naidu can't decide AP capital: Ambati Rambabu

Vijayawada: YSRCP leaders are expressing ire at the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and chairman of the Legislative Council on the developments that took place in the Council on Wednesday night.

YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu said it is the people who have to decide where the capital should be, and not the Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu. He questioned how long can Naidu can prevent shifting of capital to Vizag.

Addressing the media at the media point at Assembly on Thursday, Rambabu said Naidu had directed the council chairman Md Shariff to refer the Decentralisation of Capital Bill and CRDA Repeal Bill to select committee and "murdered the democracy".

He asked how could Naidu obstruct a bill which was passed in Assembly with absolute majority. He said it is high time that people thing about on the decentralisation of development in the state.

Referring to TDP chief sitting in the gallery exactly opposite the chair of the council chairman on Wednesday, the YSRCP leader said any leader can sit anywhere, but he should not influence the decision of the Council chairman.

He alleged that Naidu had exerted pressure on the chairman to take a decision on referring the bill to select committee. He said the main objective of the TDP was to delay the shifting of capital from Amaravat to Vizag.

He said action would be taken against the persons involved in the insider trading in capital Amaravati.

He felt that the Legislative Council should not create hurdles in the development of the state and strongly condemned the incidents that had taken place in the Council on Wednesday night.