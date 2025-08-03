Naidu committed to uplift farming: Paritala Sunitha

Kanaganapalli: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha reaffirmed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, being a farmer’s son, is deeply committed to agricultural welfare.

Speaking at the Annadata Sukhibhava PM-KISAN 2025-26 event in Kanaganapalli mandal, she highlighted the government’s unwavering efforts despite financial constraints. A mega cheque of Rs37 crore was symbolically distributed to 52,000 farmer families across six mandals in the Raptadu constituency.

District Collector TN Chetan, Dharmavaram RDO Mahesh, and several public representatives were present.

MLA Sunitha noted that under the scheme, farmers received Rs7,000 in the first phase, and will receive Rs7,000 and Rs6,000 in the subsequent phases. She assured that delays in payment due to technical issues will soon be addressed.

Reflecting on past struggles, she praised the Handri-Neeva project for transforming Raptadu from barren to fertile lands. She also urged the District Collector to fast-track compensation for farmers who gave land for the Peruru Reservoir Project, initiated at Rs803 crore under the previous TDP government. Further, she requested revision of the 7-year restriction on drip irrigation subsidies, sanction of 2,000 acres under NREGS plantations, and 200 Gokulam sheds. In a symbolic tribute, a local farmer performed navadhanya abhishekam to Naidu’s portrait. Later, MLA Sunitha and officials inspected the unfinished Goru Chikkudu processing unit near Daduluru. She urged its repurposing for agricultural use, to which the Collector responded positively.