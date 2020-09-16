Naidu demands a comprehensive CBI probe on AP temple attacks

Amaravati: Demanding Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to remove Endowment Minister Velampalli Srinivas from the cabinet, the TDP N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the statements of the Ministers related to the theft of the silver idols at Durga temple, in a press conference on Wednesday.

He said that there was an urgent need for a comprehensive inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into all the attacks and property encroachments at all major Hindu temples all over the State in the last 15 months of the discriminatory and oppressive regime of YSRCP.

Naidu demanded the Chief Minister to break his silence on the unchecked vandalism and untoward incidents. Had the CM taken prompt and stringent action when the first attack took place, the ongoing atrocities and attacks would not have taken place, he opined.

The TDP chief deplored that over 80 condemnable incidents took place at Hindu temples in AP under the present regime till now. There was no immediate and suitable action in any of these incidents which have led to an increasing rate in the occurrence of similar attacks over the weeks. Now, even Kanaka Durga Temple came under attack where 3 silver lions disappeared overnight. If the Chief Minister dismissed Endowments Minister and Executive Officer, the culprits responsible for the incident would have been caught by now. The EO did not make a police complaint and hopelessly wait for three days to respond to the incident, he criticised.

Reacting on the controversy surrounded against the decision of three capitals, the TDP supremo stated that the State government did not has authority either to shift the capital from Amaravati or to make three capitals. He explained that the capital issue was not even mentioned in the Constitution of India. Which means, no state can make any law on the capital issue, except Parliament, he added.