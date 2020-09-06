Naidu demands R&R package for Gandikota evacuees

Amaravati: The YSRCP Government has been harassing a section of the evacuees under Gandikota project in Kadapa district by not giving them rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package, accused the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu in a statement on Sunday.

Naidu asked the Government to explain how the displaced families to vacate their villages without getting the R&R and one time settlement (OTS) packages. Over 2,369 families were not yet given R&R package at Tallapodduru village but they were being asked to evacuate.

The TDP chief told the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that it would be difficult for the evacuees to find a new shelter if they were not given suitable compensation and a resettlement package. The Government acted in a partisan manner and gave package only to 500 families while discriminating against the rest of the families in the village.

Naidu deplored that lots of problems were cropping in the implementation of projects because of lack of foresight and strategic planning on the part of the Government. Good results can be achieved in any project only when timely action was taken in all parameters. Due to lack of responsible action, the Gandikota project evacuees were now facing hardships and misery.

The TDP chief said that the evacuees cannot go anywhere at this juncture in view of the Coronavirus threat, on the other hand there is submersion threat from the project backwaters. Though there were floods in the rivers, no efforts were made to store 26 TMC water in Gandikota reservoir, he maintained.