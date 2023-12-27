Naidu failed to fulfil 20 promises for tribals: YSRCP

Kovur (Nellore district): YSRCP continued to conduct Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra by putting up a massive show of strength in Nellore’s Kovur constituency on Tuesday where thousands of party supporters gathered to pledge their support to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule.

Conveying the message of social justice and development rendered by CM Jagan’s government in the last four-and-a-half years, senior party leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora, social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna, MLAs Anil Kumar Yadav, Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy and comedian Ali ferried across the Assembly segment on the top of a bus.

While addressing a massive gathering at Rajupalem centre, Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora drew a contrast between CM Jagan’s administration and the previous TDP regime, and stated, “N Chandrababu Naidu, who served 14 years as the chief minister for three terms had given a mere 40,000 acres benefitting just 17,000 tribals in the state, whereas, CM Jagan has given more than 3 lakh acres benefitting approximately 2 lakh tribals in the last 4.5 years.”

In a full-throttle attack on TDP, Rajanna Dora said TDP made around 20 promises to tribals during the 2014 elections. “How many promises it fulfilled? Did the TDP government acquire even one acre of land and distribute it to the poor tribals in the state? Did TDP establish an ST commission for the welfare of poor tribals?, he said.

Minister Merugu Nagarjuna criticised Naidu for allegedly opposing English medium education for the poor and marginalised children studying in the government schools.

“Chandrababu and his cronies enrolled their children in international schools and provided the best education to them but when the state government introduced English medium to empower poor and underprivileged children, studying in government schools, Naidu and his troop opposed the move and approached courts to prevent CM Jagan from doing good to the children,” the minister remarked.

Kovvur MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy hailed CM Jagan’s regime for extending welfare benefits totalling Rs 1,375 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) and non-DBT schemes to nearly 1.28 lakh families across the Kovur constituency in the last 4.5 years.