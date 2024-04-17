Naidu gets angry if we ask his achievements: Jagan

Bhimavaram(West Godavari): “The 2024 elections Assembly and Lok Sabha is a fight between your chief minister who represents the poor and those like Chandrababu Naidu who indulge in frauds and believe in cheating the people,” said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his road show here on Tuesday.

The campaign now seems to be becoming personal with each side calling names. Jagan said of late Chandrababu Naidu was getting angry and is saying defeat Jagan, throw stones at him and finish Jagan when questioned to explain his achievements or name the schemes he had implemented during his tenure.

“He has an adopted son who changes wives once in four years like changing cars. When I ask about it, he gets blood pressure and shouts at the top of his voice. Is Changing wives the respect he has for women? Now he was also changing constituencies. Do people need such leaders,” Jagan asked.

Jagan said Chandrababu never used the power given by the people for good, so he has to do politics with deception, lies, conspiracies and alliances. Meanwhile, the YCP government has implemented welfare measures for all communities.

The Chief Minister highlighted the welfare measures implemented by YSRCP like RBKs, village clinics, school education revolution, and pensions for the elderly. “Our government has deposited more than Rs 2 lakh crore directly into the accounts of women beneficiaries,” the Chief Minister added.

He added that in 2014 the same alliance promised loan waiver for farmers, Rs 25,000 for a new born girl child and jobs but failed to implement them. “Now, the same alliance partners are talking of super six and super seven. People should be careful and if they believe them, they would lose the benefits they have been enjoying during the last five years,” he said.