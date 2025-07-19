‘Naidu guiding State on path of development’

Guntur: GunturEast MLA Naseer Ahmed said under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the State was being transformed from a State in decline into an exemplary model of development. He said the people of the State are fortunate to have Chandrababu as their leader.

As part of the Good Governance programme, MLA Naseer toured the 57th division in the city on Friday. Naseer walked through every street, greeted residents and interacted with them. He enquired the citizens about their problems.

He announced that a new chapter of development is being written in the Guntur East constituency. He revealed that the long-awaited Nandivelugu flyover will soon be completed at a fast pace and will be made available to the public. He stated that the bridge would serve as a vital link between the Delta region and Guntur and added that under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, Guntur city was once again progressing. He emphasised that in just one year, they have initiated focused action plans for the development of every area in the constituency and he assured that he will develop infrastructure in the constituency.