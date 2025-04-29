Live
- High Court quashes FIR against Infosys co-founder
- Don’t ask candidates to remove sacred thread, mangalsutra: Min
- CM just wanted to convey that Indians are peace lovers
- Duolingo Embraces AI, Begins Phasing Out Contract Workers
- Tomato farmers in Chikkaballapur get dismal prices despite record harvest
- BJP Condemns Congress for 'Grotesque' Use of Prime Minister Modi's Image
- Womens’ protest shakes CM in rally leading to ruckus
- Turkey Denies Sending Weapons to Pakistan Amid Tensions Over Pahalgam Attack
- Farmers in Ballary distressed over falling paddy prices after double crop yield
- Attack on professor, three arrested
Naidu inaugurates academic & hostel blocks at VIT-AP varsity
Hyderabad / Amaravati: The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, inaugurated the Mahatma Gandhi Academic Block, three new hostel...
Hyderabad / Amaravati: The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, inaugurated the Mahatma Gandhi Academic Block, three new hostel blocks, and launched the global innovation challenge — V-Launchpad 2025 at the university campus on Monday. The event marked a pivotal moment in the university’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and global collaboration.
The Mahatma Gandhi Academic Block is India’s largest single academic block. Standing tall at 45 metres and spanning 7.68 lakh square feet, the block houses cutting-edge classrooms, lecture halls, collaborative learning spaces, and a 700-seater auditorium.
The CM appreciated the VIT Group Founder and Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan for establishing VIT-AP University in Amaravati, which has reportedly achieved an impressive 95 per cent placement rate for its graduates.