Naidu inaugurates academic & hostel blocks at VIT-AP varsity

Hyderabad / Amaravati: The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, inaugurated the Mahatma Gandhi Academic Block, three new hostel blocks, and launched the global innovation challenge — V-Launchpad 2025 at the university campus on Monday. The event marked a pivotal moment in the university’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and global collaboration.

The Mahatma Gandhi Academic Block is India’s largest single academic block. Standing tall at 45 metres and spanning 7.68 lakh square feet, the block houses cutting-edge classrooms, lecture halls, collaborative learning spaces, and a 700-seater auditorium.

The CM appreciated the VIT Group Founder and Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan for establishing VIT-AP University in Amaravati, which has reportedly achieved an impressive 95 per cent placement rate for its graduates.