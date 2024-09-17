Live
Naidu, Jagan urged to raise voice for flood victims
The CPM continued feeding the flood victims on the 12th day in the flood-affected regions here at Kandrika on Monday.
Vijayawada:
CPM executive committee member Ch Babu Rao along with party activists K Durga Rao, A Venkateswara Rao, Jhansi, Peer Saheb, Venkata Reddy, Picchamma, Savitri, Suresh and others served food to people. Addressing the media, Babu Rao said that the state government should take on the Central government for not extending financial help to the flood victims by raising their voice against injustice. Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should also raise concern over the plight of the flood victims, he said. People are still living on the roads even after 16 days of the disaster. He took strong exception to the absence of the people’s representatives who should help people under such circumstances. All they wanted was quality rice and provisions, he pointed out.
He flayed the municipal corporation for demanding payment of house tax in 15 days when 32 wards of the city were affected by flood and people suffered heavy financial loss.