Naidu lauds Lokesh for book on Yuvagalam

Kadapa: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised Minister for HR and IT Nara Lokesh for bringing out latter’s experiences during his Yuvagalam walkathon in the form of a book titled ‘The Voice of People’.

When Lokesh presented the book to Chandrababu Naidu on Mahanadu dais on the second day on Wednesday, Naidu said the Yuvagalam padayatra played a key role in AP politics. He said the travails of people reflected in the book.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh explained his experiences during his Yuvagalam padayatra which started on January 27, 2023, from Sri Varadarajaswamy Temple in Kuppam and continued for 226 days, covering 97 Assembly constituencies.

During the 3132-kilometre walkathon, he covered 2,097 villages in 232 mandals in 11 old districts.

Lokesh further said that he had continued his padayatra despite hurdles created by the previous YSRCP government. It may be mentioned here that Lokesh presented this book to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi recently.