Naidu launches Swarna Andhra Swachh Andhra

Mydukuru : From now on, every third Saturday of the month will be observed as Swachh Andhra Pradesh Day. This initiative aims to create a state with a clean and sustainable environment. “While this is a challenging task, it is not impossible.

All that is required is a shift in mindset and the adoption of strict discipline to maintain cleanliness,” said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Launching the Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra programme in Mydukuru, the Chief Minister urged the people to unite in achieving a cleaner Andhra Pradesh. He cited Japan as an example, highlighting how citizens are highly conscious of environmental protection. "In Japan, people do not throw even a small piece of paper on the road; they keep it in their pockets until they find a dustbin. However, here, we clean our homes and dispose of garbage on the streets. This attitude must change. Though it may take time to break such habits, with effort and awareness, it is achievable," he said.

Naidu emphasized that everything begins with our mindset and thoughts. "Our mind must be clean first. One should have full control over one’s mind and not let it control them. Then, they will not throw garbage on the roads," he stated. He added that by following rules and maintaining cleanliness both at home and in public spaces, individuals can foster good ideas and lead a happy, healthy life.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to transform Kadapa district into a horticultural hub. He expressed regret over the previous government's decision to withdraw the 90% subsidy on micro-irrigation introduced by the earlier TDP regime. "After returning to power, we reinstated the drip irrigation subsidy. It was the TDP that eradicated factionalism from Kadapa, a district once infamous for it. We are constructing a terminal at Kadapa Airport with an investment of Rs 250 crore, enabling convenient travel from Kadapa to various destinations," he said.