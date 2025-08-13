Naidu, Lokesh thank Modi

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his satisfaction with the Union Cabinet's decision to allocate a semiconductor unit to Andhra Pradesh. He extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for the decision.

The Chief Minister conveyed his appreciation during a phone call with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The semiconductor unit will be set up by Advanced System in Package (ASIP) Technologies in AP in collaboration with APACT Co Ltd, South Korea. The company will produce semiconductors for a wide range of products, including mobile phones, set-top boxes, automotive ECUs, and home electronic appliances.

Meanwhile, Minister of HR and IT Nara Lokesh also thanked PM Modi for sanctioning a semiconductor manufacturing unit. “Semiconductor manufacturing comes to AP, driven by a double engine sarkar! I am grateful to the Prime Minister for sanctioning a semiconductor manufacturing facility to AP as part of a Rs 4,600 crore budgetary allocation,” said Lokesh in a post on X.