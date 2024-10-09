Naidu makes Centre understand damage done by YSRCP govt

New Delhi: All the central projects and schemes that have been put in limbo during the last five years which if implemented properly by the previous YSRCP government would have transformed the face of Andhra Pradesh and it would have been on fast-track development mode, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday evening, Naidu said during his two-day visit, Naidu had made all-out efforts to explain why and how the state suffered what the present NDA alliance government in the state proposes to do, and how all pending projects can be taken up and completed in next two years’ time.

In November, Naidu said, the foundation stone for Rs 1 lakh crore NHPC and AP Genco joint venture green energy project would be laid in Visakhapatnam. In December, the foundation stone for Vizag railway zone headquarters would be laid.

The Centre also agreed to give funds for setting up a leather park. He said the Centre has also agreed to fund the proposed leather park and complete modernisation of about 80 railway stations under the Amrut Bharat scheme.



Naidu said proposals for conversion of the Visakhapatnam- Chennai railway line from two to four-lane is also under consideration. This would improve passenger and goods transportation, and economic development could be speeded up. The Railway Minister, Naidu said, has promised that the Hyderabad- Amaravati- Chennai- Bengaluru bullet train was under active consideration and works are likely to start by 2027.

He further said that the Centre has also agreed to set up of National Institute of Information Technology and a semiconductor industry for the state was also being considered. He said the state government proposed that with the integration of data analytics and AI in real-time optimum decisions and solutions can be made possible and this would help in encouraging startups.

The CM said the Andhra Pradesh government had signed an MoU with the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for setting up laboratories in Tirumala, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam. The Union government will spend Rs 88.41 crore for setting up laboratories and development of infrastructure facilities in the year 2024-25.

Naidu said the focus of his visit was mainly on ensuring that all schemes which the previous government had ignored were restored. He expressed satisfaction that the Centre was ready to extend a helping hand to the state.