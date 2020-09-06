Naidu misleading people on free power supply to farmers : Konuru Satish Sarma

Guntur: YSRCP Brahmana Study Committee member Konuru Satish Sarma made it clear that the leader of opposition in the State Legislative Assembly N Chandrababu Naidu has no right to speak about farmers. He is misleading people on free power supply scheme to farmers, he alleged

Addressing the media here on Sunday,he recalled that during the TDP government rule farmers were indiscriminately killed while they were protesting against the power charges hike at Basheer Bagh. He said that Chandrababu Naidu and TDP national general secretary Lokesh have been misleading the people on fixing meters to the electrical pump sets.

He recalled that Chandrababu Naidu statement that agriculture was waste. He alleged that the TDP leaders who looted the state and involved in scams have been blaming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for everything to divert attention of the people.