Naidu orders overhaul of TTD services

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to implement a complete overhaul of services and facilities at Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), emphasizing that all decisions must honor devotee sentiments and uphold the sanctity of the temple.

During a comprehensive review of the TTD affairs at the Secretariat on Wednesday, officials presented a report detailing improvements made over the past nine months and strategies for managing the increasing influx of pilgrims.

The Chief Minister reviewed the initiatives related to darshan, accommodation, and other essential services while analyzing feedback collected from devotees. Special arrangements for major festivals, including Brahmotsavam, Ratha Saptami, and Vaikunta Ekadashi, were also discussed.

Naidu underscored the importance of responsible expenditure of TTD funds, insisting that they should be allocated strictly for essential projects.

He cautioned against arbitrary spending under the guise of development and stressed the need for financial discipline and accountability. “We are merely trustees of the temple, and no one has the right to misuse even a single rupee of Lord Venkateswara’s offerings,” he asserted. He also recommended both internal and CAG audits to ensure transparency.

Also, key infrastructure projects were reviewed, including the construction of a Base Camp at Alipiri to accommodate 25,000 pilgrims, the Master Plan for the development of 60 associated temples, and the expansion of Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple and Sri Venkateswara Temple in Amaravati.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to enhance cleanliness and sanitation at Tirumala and increase green cover from the current 68% to 80%. To improve efficiency and service delivery, Naidu announced imminent key appointments, including those of JEO, CVSO, SVBC Chairman, and BIRRD Director.

He also stressed the need for 100% administrative reforms within TTD, ensuring the elimination of unnecessary senior positions. Additionally, a WhatsApp-based service for devotees will soon be launched to facilitate direct feedback, while Aadhaar-linked services will be introduced to prevent irregularities.

Survey results from major festivals such as Ratha Saptami and Vaikunta Ekadashi revealed high levels of devotee satisfaction, with 76% rating the services as excellent and 22% considering them good. General pilgrims surveyed via IVRS also expressed 61% satisfaction with TTD services.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Endowments Anam Ram Narayana Reddy, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer Shyamala Rao, Additional EO Venkayya Chowdhary, Chief Vigilance Officer Tirupati District SP Harshavardhan Raju, and other senior officials.