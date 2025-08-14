Naidu orders precautionary steps as heavy rains lash AP

Amaravati: Heavy rains, flood inflows lashed many places across Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, disturbing normal life. In Vijayawada, heavy downpour claimed two lives while Vizianagaram, Guntur, Krishna, other old districts and coastal areas also received heavy rainfall. Penna River was overflowing in Kadapa while inflows increased to Krishna, other rivers and rivulets across the state.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms at isolated places across the state over the next seven days, until August 19.

Meanwhile Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who held a high-level review meeting with ministers and officials to assess the impact of the ongoing heavy rainfall across the state at his camp office, directed officials to take precautionary measures and closely monitor sudden flood inflows from streams and rivulets, particularly in the Krishna River basin.

Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, Nimmala Ramanaidu, and Chief Secretary Vijayanand were present, along with senior officials from the Disaster Management, Agriculture, and Water Resources Departments. Based on weather department forecasts indicating the likelihood of continued heavy rainfall over the next few days, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of continuously monitoring flash floods in streams and tributaries of the Krishna River and ensuring timely alerts to downstream regions.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that floodwater inflows into the Krishna River might reach 5 lakh cusecs by Thursday. At present, 3.09 lakh cusecs are being discharged through 35 gates of the Prakasam Barrage. An additional 5,000 cusecs have been released into the canals. In response, the CM directed authorities to alert residents in low-lying areas and make arrangements for their safe relocation. He was also informed that upstream gates at Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala dams have been lifted. The Chief Minister instructed immediate action to clear stagnant water from roads and low-lying urban areas.

Naidu directed that incoming floodwaters from upstream should be diverted strategically - up to four TMC per day- to fill the Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs.

He stressed the need for efficient water management to prevent this valuable resource from draining into the sea. Officials reported that heavy rains in upper regions like Mylavaram are contributing significant inflows into Budameru and Velagaleru, which are being discharged into the Krishna River near Vijayawada. As part of flood management efforts, the Chief Minister approved Rs 40 crore for the construction of the Budameru–Velagaleru utility tunnel (UT).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), while North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and Rayalaseema are likely to receive ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ over the next seven days.

Thunderstorms with lightning are expected at isolated places across all four regions. Strong surface winds of 50–60 kmph are likely over NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP on August 13, and 40–50 kmph over Rayalaseema. On August 14, SCAP may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while NCAP, Yanam, and Rayalaseema are likely to experience heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds. On August 15, heavy rain is forecast at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam, with thunderstorms and winds of 40–50 kmph expected across all regions. From August 16–17, heavy rain is likely over NCAP and Yanam, with thunderstorms and strong winds at isolated places in SCAP and Rayalaseema.

On August 18–19, heavy rainfall is expected over NCAP and Yanam, with reduced thunderstorm activity. The IMD said a low-pressure area persists over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.