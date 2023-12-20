Naidu, Pawan Balakrishna arrives in Polipalli for Yuva Galam-Navasakam public meeting

  • Menu
TDP National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Hindupuram MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna has reached Visakhapatnam to participate in Yuva Galam-Navasakam public meeting at Polipalli in Vizianagaram. They were warmly welcomed by the party ranks.

Later, Pawan Kalyan also reached the venue and he will likely to address the meeting. There is likely that they would announce some crucial issues related to alliance.

The party has completed all arrangements for the meeting. Various routes have been set up to enable leaders, activists and fans who come from all over the state to reach the venue.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh will be seen together on the same public platform for the first time after a long gap of almost ten years.

