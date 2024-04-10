Naidu, Pawan to campaign in Godavari districts

Vijayawada: Ugadi seems to have brought in new enthusiasm in the cadre of TDP-Jana Sena and BJP as Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan will take up a two-day joint campaign in the East and West Godavari districts from Wednesday.

According to party sources, both these leaders will take up roadshows and address Prajagalam at Tanuku and Nidadavolu on Wednesday and in P Gannavaram and Amalapuram on Thursday.

It is learnt that there would be many more such joint meetings ahead of the visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These leaders in fact are of the view that they should cover maximum constituencies before the PM and other senior BJP leaders come to Andhra Pradesh for campaign.

The cadre of the alliance partners is now in an upbeat mood and is making all-out efforts to make the joint meetings a success.