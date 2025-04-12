Naidu pledges to uphold people’s trust

Aagiripalli: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday reaffirmed that only the alliance government can deliver good governance in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting at Vadlamanu village in Aagiripalli Mandal of Eluru district on Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jayanti, the Chief Minister pledged to uphold the people’s trust through a welfare-driven administration inspired by Phule’s ideals.

Naidu emphasised that governance rooted in public welfare, transparency, and accountability can only be achieved through the alliance government. Reiterating his commitment to the promises made, he said he sees himself as the "eldest son" in every household—dedicated to the people’s well-being.

Calling Mahatma Jyotirao Phule a timeless icon, Naidu lauded his pioneering work in women’s education, social justice, and the empowerment of marginalized communities. Highlighting the contributions of former CM N T Rama Rao, Naidu credited him with championing Backward Classes (BC) welfare and establishing key institutions like the women’s university. He affirmed that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has consistently safeguarded the rights and dignity of BC communities and remains committed to their progress.

To enhance legal protection for BC communities, like the SC/ST Atrocities Act, Naidu announced plans for a dedicated BC Protection Law. A sub-committee has been formed to draft the legislation based on its recommendations.

The Chief Minister outlined a series of welfare initiatives targeting BC upliftment, including formation of Nayee Brahmin and MBC federations, residential schools for BC and fishermen’s children, financial assistance of 15 lakh for overseas education, establishment of BC study circles and revival of the Adarana-3 scheme. Naidu said to bolster traditional livelihoods, the government is launching targeted measures such as liquor shop allocations for toddy tappers, free electricity for weavers, rooftop solar subsidies ranging from 80,000 to 98,000, enhanced honorariums for Nayee Brahmins serving in temples. He said the government will set up new Anna Canteens in areas including Aagiripalli.

Addressing local developmental concerns, the CM vowed to resolve legal hurdles delaying the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Project. Additionally, Naidu called for public dialogue on population trends, suggesting that families should consider having at least two children.

Issuing a stern warning, Naidu condemned the misuse of social media for defamation and spreading misinformation. The CM made it clear that those found guilty of character assassination or fake news propagation would face strict legal consequences.