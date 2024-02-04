Live
Just In
Naidu, Purandeswari congratulate Advani
Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP State president D Purandeswari congratulated former Deputy Prime Minister and veteran BJP leader L K Advani on being conferred with Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian award.
In a post on X, Naidu said he had the privilege of working with Advani, a distinguished scholar and a statesman. The TDP chief said Advani has rendered tireless service and made invaluable contribution to the progress of the nation.
In a separate message on X, BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari also congratulated veteran leader Advani after the Centre made the announcement conferring Bharat Ratna on him.
Purandeswari said Advani is a stalwart in Indian politics, whose contribution to India’s growth and advancement has been monumental.
She further said, “He is respected across the country for his intellect and vision. His role in the growth of the BJP has also been
incredible.”