Naidu pushes quantum, AI, data infra deals at Davos

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu used a tightly packed day at the World Economic Forum to press for concrete technology investments, holding direct talks with IBM and Google Cloud on quantum computing, artificial intelligence training, and hyperscale data infrastructure- moves that could reshape the State’s digital economy over the next decade.

Naidu, accompanied by HRD, IT and electronics minister Nara Lokesh, met IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna to explore the establishment of a Quantum Computing Centre and a Quantum Innovation Centre in Amaravati. The proposal aligns with the state’s push to position its capital region as a focal point for next-generation computing and applied research.

During the meeting, Lokesh urged IBM to train 10 lakh youth in Andhra Pradesh in artificial intelligence and quantum technologies. IBM, which has announced plans to train 50 lakh people nationwide in AI, responded positively and said it would examine the State government’s request as part of its broader skilling roadmap.

In a separate engagement, Naidu met Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian to review progress on the proposed Google AI Data Center in Visakhapatnam. The Chief Minister pressed for rapid execution and assured full administrative and infrastructure support from the state. Ministers Lokesh and T G Bharat also participated in the discussions, underscoring the project’s strategic importance.