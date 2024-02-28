Naidu, Sharmila lambast YSRCP for ‘humiliating’ cricketer Vihari

Vijayawada: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila Reddy on Tuesday termed as shameful the alleged humiliation of cricketer Hanuma Vihari, who decided never to play for Andhra after he was pressured to quit as captain.

Naidu said it was a shame that even the Andhra Cricket Association has succumbed to YSRCP's "vindictive politics.”

"Hanuma Vihari, a brilliant Indian international cricketer, has been targeted to the point where he has vowed to never play for Andhra Pradesh. Hanuma, stay strong - your integrity and commitment to the game speak volumes. These unjust actions don't reflect the true spirit of Andhra Pradesh or our people. We stand with you and we'll ensure justice prevails," said the former Chief Minister.

"What could be more shameful than this," was how Sharmila Reddy reacted.

The sister of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government and demanded an impartial inquiry into the issue.

“The YSRCP leaders who are playing bad politics in everything, are now showing their wretched politics and authoritarianism in sports as well. We can't imagine to what depths these people who have destroyed the State's reputation in every way will sink," she posted on 'X'.

"Are these the real games being played by the YSRCP leaders who did movie stunts for two months in the name of 'Aadudam Andhra'? Will they destroy the future and self-confidence of the players," she asked.

After Andhra Pradesh crashed to a four-run defeat against Madhya Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy quarter-final on Monday, Hanuma Vihari took to Instagram to reveal that he was asked to resign as captain of Andhra team after a run-in with a player, whose father, a politician, complained to the Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association.

Vihari has now received support from Telugu superstar and Jana Sena Party leader (JSP) Pawan Kalyan. The superstar of the Indian film industry was furious with the treatment meted out to a coveted player like Vihari and called out the AP Chief Minister to take action.

“Represented our ‘Bharat’ in 16 Test matches, Scored five half centuries & a century. His heroics in Sydney Test against Australia is unforgettable. As Andhra Pradesh Ranji team captain, Vihari helped Andhra Team to qualify for the knockouts 5 times in the last 7 years. From Playing with a fractured hand to an Injured Hamstring, @Hanumavihari always gave his everything for Bharat and for Andhra Pradesh in the domestic circuit,” Pawan said.

And today, Andhra Cricket Association forced Vihari to resign from the captaincy just because a YSRCP corporator wanted it. A local YSRCP politician with no cricket background is more valuable than an Indian cricketer & AP Ranji team captain to our Andhra Cricket Association. What a shame! Jagan Mohan Reddy, What is the point of spending crores of money in events like ‘Aadudaam Andhra’ when the State Cricket Association humiliates and insults our Andhra Cricket Team captain, Pawan asked.