Naidu started Anna canteens to end hunger: Bhuvaneswari

Kuppam: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari said Naidu launched of Anna canteens in 2018 with a noble aspiration of eradicating hunger from the landscape of Annapurna Andhra Pradesh. During a visit to Gudupalle in the Kuppam constituency, she inaugurated a Anna canteen on Tuesday.

She reached Kuppam constituency for a four-day visit in Chittoor district as part of her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ programme which she undertook to console the families of those who died due to the shock of Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest. She consoled the family of TDP worker Venkatesh (34) in Kodathana Palli of Gudupalle mandal. He died as he could not bear the pain of Naidu’s arrest.

During the day she also consoled the family of Srinivasulu in Yamaganipalli of Gudupalle mandal. She gave Rs 3 lakh cheques to both the families and assured all help from the party. After opening the Anna canteen, she expressed happiness that it will satisfy the hunger of the people in the area. The intention of starting Anna canteens by Naidu was to provide three meals a day to the poor people with a very low cost.

In 2018, 364 canteens were started in the entire state in which 2.25 lakh people used to take food every day. In one year, 7.50 crore people took food there happily with a nominal cost. But, the YSRCP government has closed all the canteens and they were demolished. It even started arresting and attacking TDP leaders and workers who run Anna canteens.

Unfazed by the obstacles created by YSRCP government, determined TDP leaders have been running 150 canteens in the state today. She said that Nara Lokesh has been running four canteens in Mangalagiri constituency. Bhuvaneswari recalled the pain and anguish of Kuppam people during the 53 days jail stay of Naidu. MLC K Srikanth, party leaders PS Munirathnam, G Srinivasulu and others were present.