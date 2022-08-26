Naidu terms Jagan 'Kim' of AP, vows to file private case over YSRCP 'atrocities

Kuppam (Chittoor District): TDP national President N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that he will file a private case on the atrocities of the ruling party in the state. Speaking to the media during his third and final day tour in Kuppam constituency and at a roadshow at Model Colony in the town, he criticised the violence that took place in Kuppam on Thursday.

Naidu alleged that police personnel in civil clothes had engineered the Thursday attacks on Anna canteen and the subsequent violence in Kuppam town. When all that was happened, the Chittoor SP was in the town and he along with the DGP had to answer for this, he said. The police have totally ignored security at Anna canteen though a large number of police personnel were deployed at MLC K R G Bharath's residence.

Stating that the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's downfall began from Kuppam, Naidu said that he had never seen such a person in his life.

The state has been witnessing the governance of a criminal. "YSRCP sent rowdies to attack me. Had I shown any vindictive attitude during my tenure as CM would it be possible for Jagan Mohan Reddy to move freely," he questioned. He made it clear that none who would harm the TDP cadres would ever return from here.

Naidu compared Jagan Mohan Reddy with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as he too was foisting false cases and attacking TDP activists. He is the CM who levied tax on garbage too and people are ready to teach him a lesson. He has no moral right to ask votes in the backdrop of his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder.

He criticised the government's failure in completing Handri– Neeva Sujala Sravanti works and even visited the Handri-Neeva works which were stalled at Sarlapalli. He felt that had the government spent Rs 50 crore more on it, the works would have been completed. During the three-and-a-half years, the government has completely ignored it. Also, he criticised the government for stopping the housing scheme in Kuppam.

Naidu questioned why the CM has so much vengeance on Kuppam. While Amma canteens were being continued in Tamil Nadu, this CM has closed Anna canteens here with his intolerance.

Referring to the YSRCP's propaganda that if TDP comes to power it will cancel all schemes, Naidu said that he will give more than this government was giving. He made it clear that TDP will come back to power beyond any doubt and will keep in mind how the police functioned now.

Naidu also criticised the government for pledging public assets to bring debts and even pledged income from liquor. All the schemes meant for Muslims were stopped and the government was now collecting a tax of Rs 1,000 for installing an idol of Ganesha.

On the final day, police provided a strong bandobast for Naidu's programmes. Even his personal security also stepped up with additional NSG commandos. Later, in the evening, he left for Bengaluru en route to Hyderabad.