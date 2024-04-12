Live
- New Delhi: ‘Stroke deaths tied to climate-driven temp rise’
- 11-Year-Old Ghaziabad Girl Tortured By Mother To Hide Stepfather's Rape Of Daughter
- Final Verdict in Venkatayapalem head tonsure Case to be Announced today
- New Delhi: SC grants stay on NBW issued against cleric Tauqeer
- YSRCP MLA diverting Sathya Sai project water to his fields: Palle
- YS Sharmila to campaign in Kadapa district today
- 15 suffer electric shock during chariot festival
- Allegations Against Delhi Chief Secretary Lead To FIR In Uttarakhand
- Tirupati: Tributes paid to Jyotirao Phule
- Kasturba Gandhi’s 155th birth anniv observed
Naidu to address Praja Galam at Kolluru today
Guntur: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will address the Praja Galam public meeting at Kolluru Sivalayam at Kolluru mandal of Vemuru...
Guntur: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will address the Praja Galam public meeting at Kolluru Sivalayam at Kolluru mandal of Vemuru Assembly constituency of Bapatla district on Friday.
He will conduct election campaign for the victory of TDP candidate for Vemuru Assembly constituency Nakka Anand Babu, TDP candidate for Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency T Krishna Babu.
A helipad has been set up at Vemuru Agriculture Market Yard.
From there he will reach Kolluru by road and conduct the road show.
Nakka Anand Babu reviewed the arrangements for public meeting at Kolluru on Thursday. Addressing media, he urged party activists and leaders to make the public meeting a grand success.
