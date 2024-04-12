Naidu to address Praja Galam at Kolluru today

Guntur: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will address the Praja Galam public meeting at Kolluru Sivalayam at Kolluru mandal of Vemuru Assembly constituency of Bapatla district on Friday.

He will conduct election campaign for the victory of TDP candidate for Vemuru Assembly constituency Nakka Anand Babu, TDP candidate for Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency T Krishna Babu.

A helipad has been set up at Vemuru Agriculture Market Yard.

From there he will reach Kolluru by road and conduct the road show.

Nakka Anand Babu reviewed the arrangements for public meeting at Kolluru on Thursday. Addressing media, he urged party activists and leaders to make the public meeting a grand success.