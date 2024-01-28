Live
Naidu to address ‘Raa-Kadaliraa’ public meeting in Ponnuru tomorrow
TDP leader Kesineni Chinni urged the party leaders and activists to make ‘Raa-Kadaliraa’ public meeting of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in Ponnuru on January 29 a grand success.
Guntur:
He conducted a meeting with the party leaders at the TDP office in Mangalagiri and reviewed the transport arrangements for the party activists.
Speaking on this occasion, he said about 25,000 activists will attend from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency will take part in the Ponnuru public meeting to be addressed by the TDP supremo.
He said, “A large number of party activists and TDP sympathisers will participate in the meeting. The people are eagerly waiting to listen to Chandrababu Naidu’s speech to know his plans for the development of Andhra Pradesh.”