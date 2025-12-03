Naidu to take part in ‘Rythanna Mee Kosam’ programme today

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will participate in ‘Rythanna Mee Kosam’ programme to be organised at Nallajerla village of Gopalapuram constituency in East Godavari district on Wednesday.

As per the schedule, the Chief Minister will arrive at Nallajarla at 10.55 am and inspect fields. Later, he will interact with farmers as part of the programme focusing on value addition to agricultural produce and address a public meeting at Praja Vedika.

It may be noted that the state government had organised a door-to-door campaign on the Rythanna Mee Kosam programme for one week from November 24 to 29 to bring awareness among the farmers on Pancha Sutras (five principles) to be adopted to make agriculture profitable. They include adopting modern agriculture methods to get minimum support price, encouragement to natural farming, necessity to bring down cultivation cost, value addition to agricultural products and providing global marketing facilities to agricultural products.

A major emphasis of the programme is the adoption of agri-tech and mechanisation. Farmers are encouraged to use drones for precision spraying, pest management, and field monitoring.

Mechanised tools are being promoted to reduce labour dependency and operational costs. These technologies are expected to enhance efficiency, minimise crop damage, and increase farm-level profitability. The government is focusing on extending these solutions even to small and marginal farmers.

Each component of the programme links directly to systemic challenges faced by farmers, such as irregular monsoons, fluctuating prices, and labour shortages. The model is framed to push the sector toward long-term self-sufficiency.

On Tuesday, East Godavari District Collector Keerti Chekuri alongside MLA Maddipati Venkataraju, Joint Collector Y Megha Swaroop, RDO Rani Susmita, DSP Deva Kumar, and others, supervised the arrangements at the Nallajerla meeting venue.

Meanwhile, Eluru Range Inspector General of Police GVG Ashok Kumar and East Godavari District Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore have ordered elaborate security measures for the visit of the Chief Minister.

IG Ashok Kumar and SP Narasimha Kishore personally inspected the security arrangements at the public meeting venue, the helipad, and other key locations in Nallajerla. Additional SP (Admin) NBM Murali Krishna, Additional SP (Law and Order) AV Subbaraju, Additional SP (AR) L Chenchu Reddy, DSP (SB) B Ramakrishna and other officials were present.