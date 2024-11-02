Naidu turns chaiwala

Srikakulam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday turned a ‘chaiwala,’ when he prepared four cups of tea after distributing the first gas cylinder to A Santhamma of Edupuram village in Itchapuram Assembly segment.

Naidu had launched the distribution of free gas scheme, Deepam-2, as part of the ‘Super Six’ promises made during electioneering by the alliance partners. Naidu shared the tea with Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar and Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu.

Later, the CM visited the house of R Janaki and inquired about her family details. When Janaki poured out her woes saying that she was suffering from various diseases, remained unmarried and her father earned for their livelihood by running an auto-rickshaw, the Chief Minister handed over a cheque for Rs 2 lakh as financial aid and assured her to sanction a house.

He also visited a few more houses and directed the District Collector to explore the possibilities of making his assurance of work from home concept a reality.

The TDP supremo exuded confidence that 50 percent of the entrepreneurs under the 'One Family One Entrepreneur' call given by him would be women from the Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) groups. He said women need not be confined to the kitchen. Men should also share the responsibility and give enough time for women to emerge as entrepreneurs, he said.

Addressing a public meeting at the village, Naidu explained various welfare schemes introduced by the TDP government which brought revolutionary changes in the lives of women and the poor and this included increased pension, zero interest loans and three free gas cylinders per year.

He lauded the efforts of Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan in trying to improve the quality of life of the people and PM Narendra Modi for extending helping hand for the development of the state. At the same time, he said, people while enjoying the benefits of the welfare schemes should remember 24x7 that they should not allow the “demon” (YSRCP) to come out of the grave. He said former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had pushed the state into a huge debt trap.

Naidu also told the party rank and file not to get involved in sand and liquor issues and asked the people to call him directly if anyone prevented them for shifting the sand for their domestic use from any sand reach. He also warned of stern action if anyone encourages belt shops and collects higher rates than the MRP on liquor.

The CM asked Civil Aviation Minister K Ramamohan Naidu to consider a new airport between Srikakulam and Ichapuram in North Andhra. He said the airport could be set up at Tekkali or Palasa.