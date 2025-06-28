Naidu unveils vision to turn AP into global tourism hub

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday unveiled an ambitious vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a global destination of tourism, emphasising its role as an engine for economic growth, employment generation, and cultural promotion.

Addressing industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders at a tourism conclave here, the Chief Minister said his goal is to make Andhra Pradesh a wealthy, healthy, and happy state.

"Andhra Pradesh will be the future destination for wellness and happiness. My goal is a wealthy, healthy, happy Andhra Pradesh - that is the goal I have set," he said.

He extended a special invitation to Baba Ramdev, who attended the conclave as the special guest, to serve as a spiritual guide and advisor, urging him to actively promote wellness tourism in the state.

Observing that one in every ten jobs created globally comes from the tourism sector, Naidu said it generates eight jobs for every Rs 1 lakh invested, more than sectors like IT, manufacturing, and agriculture. Naidu outlined plans to grow the sector's employment share from 12 per cent to 15 per cent and increase its contribution to the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) from Rs 74,000 crore to Rs 2.4 lakh crore by 2029. From the 19,500 hotel rooms currently available in the state, Naidu said the target is to scale up to 50,000 rooms in the next four years.

Naidu also spoke about the inclusive Homestay Policy, which aims at establishing over 10,000 homestays across tribal, rural, coastal, and heritage regions.

The government is actively developing seven tourism anchor hubs: Visakhapatnam, Araku, Rajahmundry, Amaravati, Srisailam, Gandikota, and Tirupati. Additionally, over 25 thematic circuits are planned, including 10 temple circuits, five coastal routes, four river routes, two cruises, two Buddhist circuits, and three eco-tourism trails, he added.

Dispelling the notion that tourism investment is exclusive to the wealthy, the Chief Minister presented the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy 2024–29 as a ‘game changer’. Tourism has now been granted industry status across all segments, he pointed out.

Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department, also spoke. Amrapali Kata, Managing Director, AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), unveiled a tourism growth dashboard for real-time performance monitoring.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister launched Andhra Pradesh’s Tourism Digital Calendar, along with a new brochure, strategy paper, and the annual tourism event schedule.

APTDC also signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 10,329 crore in the Chief Minister’s presence. Naidu also officially flagged off the state's Caravan Tourism initiative. This new programme offers modern, mobile travel solutions for families and groups, designed to boost tourism in lesser-known destinations, create employment opportunities, and support sustainable regional development.