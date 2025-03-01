Naidu warns TDP leaders to be wary of YSRCP plots

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu advised the TDP party leaders not to neglect party affairs and work with commitment to win the coming elections. He said party leaders should concentrate on second-rung leaders and activists.

Addressing Telugu Legislature Party (TDLP) meeting on Assembly premises on Friday, the party national president said that the YSRCP has been resorting to false propaganda and mudslinging activities to defame TDP. Stating that there is no coordination among MLAs, cadres and people, a committee should be formed to improve coordination.

The Chief Minister said despite financial crisis, the NDA government’s budget which was presented in Assembly on Friday focussed on welfare and development. He said now it is the duty of MLAs to campaign more on people-friendly budget. Stating that all the nominated posts will be filled by the end of April, the Chief Minister said ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs should work together to strengthen the party. He advised the new MLAs to work hard and win the confidence of people.

The Chief Minister made it clear that there is no room for group politics in TDP and everyone should work with coordination. He warned party leaders to be more careful about the conspiracies of YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said YSRCP threw the blame of Vivekananda Reddy murder and attack on him with ‘kodi katti’

on TDP.

He added that even the intelligence department had also failed to smell the conspiracy of YSRCP leaders. He said that the YSRCP leaders had tried to put the blame of a fire mishap near the house of Jagan Mohan Reddy on TDP and failed handover CC footage to police.