Naidu will announce VMC mayor candidate, says ex-MLA Bonda Uma

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party leader and former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Monday stated that the party national president N Chandrababu Naidu would announce the candidate for the post of Vijayawada mayor.

He said the TDP leaders would abide by the decision of the party supremo Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the media conference at his residence, Bonda Uma said Chandrababu Naidu knew everything about the politics in Vijayawada city and would take a decision on announcing the name for the post of mayor.

The statement of Bonda Uma assumed significance in the city in the backdrop of vigorous campaign launched by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani, who announced his daughter Kesineni Swetha as the contender for the post of mayor.

Kesineni Nani has been vigorously canvassing in the city for the past few days for the victory of TDP and been asking the people to elect Swetha mayor of the city.

The statement given by Bonda Uma on Monday has exposed the differences between the MP and the former MLA. Bonda Uma said the TDP would emerge victorious in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation elections to be held next month. He alleged the YSRCP has failed to develop Vijayawada city in the last 20 months and the people of Vijayawada are ready to give victory to the TDP.

On the other hand, the MP has differences with the Buddha Venkanna, one of the strong leaders from the Vijayawada West Assembly constituency. Differences between Kesineni Nani and Buddha Venkanna erupted over the selection of some candidates in one town area for the municipal polls.

The supporters of both Kesineni Nani and Buddha Venkanna engaged in heated argument on the road recently. The dispute between the two leaders went to the notice of Chandrababu Naidu, who convened a meeting with TDP leaders Buddha Venkanna and Nagul Meera and discussed the party activities in West constituency.

With less than 20 days left for the VMC polls, the TDP leadership is seriously considering to resolve the disputes among the TDP leaders and been trying to motivate the leaders to work collectively to win VMC polls. The TDP won previous municipal corporation polls.

Now, the TDP has alliance with the CPI and been canvassing in the city for the victory. But, differences among the leaders may spoil the winning chances of the contestants.