Naidu’s new style of functioning reflects in cabinet selection

Anantapur : Contrary to everyone’s expectations, Minister posts were given to Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav, Dharmavaram BJP MLA Sathya Kumar Yadav and Penukonda MLA S Savitha from the undivided Anantapur district, leaving TDP ex-Ministers Kalava Srinivas and Paritala Sunitha.

By inducting 17 new faces in his cabinet, CM N Chandrababu Naidu showed that he will be following a new style of functioning.



Sources say that he will use former Ministers to strengthen the party and work in unison with coalition partners. This is one indication to suggest that Naidu's thinking style is changed.

Payyavula Keshav is known for his dynamism, studied abroad and a computer savy and known for his intimacy and loyalty to party president and CM Chandrababu Naidu. He may get a key portfolio in the cabinet, which will be a boon to the district.

BJP senior leader and Dharmavaram MLA Sathya Kumar is a relative and personal assistant to ex-Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. He is close to Home Minister Amit Shaw and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and currently BJP general secretary and also in-charge party affairs in UP.

Penukonda MLA S Savitha, relatively junior TDP leader, is the luckiest woman and beneficiary of Naidu’s new thought of replacing old faces with new and energetic ones.

