Naidu’s P4 is an insult to the poor: CPM

Tirupati: The zero poverty P4 initiative announced by CM Chandra Babu Naidu under vision 2047 to make Andhra Pradesh poverty free, is nothing but insulting the poor, said CPM Politburo member B V Raghavulu.

Speaking to the media along with state CPM state secretary V Srinivas Rao on Saturday said CM Chandra Babu Naidu is playing a drama in the name of P4 to get rid of his government’s responsibility of eradication of poverty and is involving the corporates to take care of the poor.

Corporates who are ready to support P4 under CSR should first ensure better wages and working conditions to their employees, the CPM leader said adding that hoping to remove poverty with the corporate supported P4 is only a daydream.

“Chandra Babu’s philosophy is only insulting the people”, he added. Turning his gun on center Raghavulu opposed blocking the web magazine, The Wire” and many news portalsand social media accounts of many journalists. And said this is clearly a blow on press freedom and demanded to remove the ban immediately. He said the CPM will stand with the banned news portal and social media.

The CPM leader said the party is not against the fight on terrorism and assured the government of war on terrorism. He strongly opposed ‘OperationKagar” against naxals and killing ofMaoists and ignoring their appeals for talks. He demanded to declare cease fire and negotiate with Maoists.

CPM state Secretary Srinivas Rao said the long-term power purchase agreement of state government impose heavy burden on the people and demanded to cancel them. He expressed concern on TDP losing its secular nature by moving closer to the communal BJP.