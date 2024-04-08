Naidu’s road shows a flop: Ambati

Guntur: Minister for Water Resources and YSRCP candidate for Sattenapalli Assembly constituency Ambati Rambabu said Praja Galam public meeting addressed by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was a failure in the district. Addressing media in Sattenapalli on Sunday, he said people are not attending Naidu’s public meetings though he addressed the meetings in small streets.

He criticised the latter for forgetting names of his own party leaders and recalled that the TDP candidate for Sattenapalli Assembly constituency abused Naidu several times while he was in Congress and BJP.

He said TDP has no candidates to field in the coming elections. That is the reason for the party to field the candidates who shifted their loyalty from YSRCP.