Naidu’s tour bolsters confidence of candidates

Tirupati: The three-day tour of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the erstwhile Chittoor district concluded on a profoundly positive note. Throughout the tour, party cadres witnessed a transformed leader in Naidu, emanating charisma through his cheerful speeches, witty jabs at the ruling party and confident demeanour.

This obviously reflects his confidence in the poll outcome in favour of the TDP-JSP-BJP, the leaders are saying. “It is clearly visible by your reactions that you have already decided to topple this government and eagerly anticipate May 13 for the golden opportunity,” he remarked at his meetings amid thunderous applause.

Despite the scorching sun, large crowds thronged his roadshows, demonstrating unwavering support. Except the one at Madanapalle, all other programmes were held during peak day time temperatures, yet people patiently listened, frequently erupting into cheers during Naidu's impassioned addresses.

Addressing local grievances, Naidu garnered resounding choruses of approval when he vowed to address issues impacting the constituency. His reaffirmation to establish a new district with Madanapalle, acknowledging the long-standing sentiments of its people, resonated deeply. The promise, especially given the prolonged agitation spearheaded by the Madanapalle Jilla Sadhana Samithi (MJSS), is anticipated to sway the election outcome in favour of the NDA.

In fact, MJSS had organised agitations for 633 days and submitted 2,837 objections to the then Chittoor district collector on the draft notification of the districts which were all ignored by the government.

Likewise, the power loom industry holds considerable sway in Nagari's electoral dynamics. With 16,000 power looms supporting approximately 25,000 families, constituting roughly 50,000 voters, their demands for reduced power charges hold significant political weight. Criticising Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for reneging on promises to power loom workers, Naidu pledged free power up to 500 units upon assuming office, an enticing proposition likely to be a game-changer in the industry.

Further, in his obvious reference to local MLA and minister R K Roja, Naidu said, “One Jabardasth MLA is here who has done nothing to the constituency. But she took Rs 40 lakh from one woman Bhuvaneswari assuring municipal chairperson post. Will you vote for her again?”

In Palamaner, he accused the YSRCP MLA of land misappropriation, urging constituents to reject him. Conversely, he pledged to develop infrastructure, such as the completion of the model market in 33 acres, if they elect N Amaranatha Reddy with the highest majority.

In Kuppam too, he made a promise to revitalise the town and expedite the Handri-Neeva project to alleviate water scarcity. Departing the district, Naidu instilled optimism in the populace, rallying party cadres for the forthcoming elections and bolstering the confidence of contesting candidates.