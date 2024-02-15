Live
Nakka Ananda Babu participate in Sant Sewalal Maharaj jayanti celebrations in Mangalagiri
Highlights
Former Minister Nakka Ananda Babu joined the 285th birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Sri Sri Sevalal Maharaj at the Telugu Desam Party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Guntur district.
During the event, he paid tribute to the image of the saint.
Other participants in the program included State ST cell leaders Dharu Naik, TDP state leaders Chitti Babu and Devathoti Nagaraju, as well as other Telugu Desam Party leaders. All of them paid their respects to the saint.
