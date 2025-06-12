Nakkapalli govt hospital to be upgraded to 100 beds

Anakapalli: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha assured people that the Nakkapalli Government Hospital will be upgraded to a 100-bed hospital.

Participating in a ‘Mukha-mukhi’ programme in Namavaram village, Payakaraopeta mandal in Anakapalle district on Wednesday, the Home Minister enquired with the villagers about the problems they face.

Speaking on the occasion, Anitha pointed out that no development took place in the villages during the YSRCP’s tenure. On the contrary, the villages are currently getting developed on all fronts under the NDA governance, she mentioned, adding that the Jalluru and Pandur bridges would soon be completed.

Anitha said that the Revupolavaram area would be developed as a tourist destination and an Anna Canteen will be set up in Payakaraopeta. Keeping the welfare of future generations in view, the Home Minister stated that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was developing the State and establishing industries.

The Home Minister explained that a large number of job opportunities were going to come up in the district once the Bulk Drug Park and AM/NS Steel Plant get operational.

Anitha assured that drinking water will be provided to every household. She instructed the officials to clean the Namavaram canal at the earliest. During the programme, the Home Minister distributed chocolates to the children and interacted with them. The villagers of Namavaram expressed happiness over the Minister interacting with them personally.