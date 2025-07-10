  • Menu
Nakkapalli police seize 840 kg ganja

SP Tuhin Sinha presenting certificates of appreciation to police personnel involved in ganja seizure in Anakapalli district on Wednesday

Nakkapalli police in Anakapalli district seized 840 kg of ganja worth Rs 42 lakh and arrested four persons involved in the case.

Anakapalli: Nakkapalli police in Anakapalli district seized 840 kg of ganja worth Rs 42 lakh and arrested four persons involved in the case.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Anakapalli superintendent of police Tuhin Sinha informed that after receiving reliable information, Nakkapalli inspector K Kumara Swamy, sub inspector K Sunni Babu along with the staff conducted vehicle checking at Vedullapalem junction and they identified that packed Ganja was transporting in a four-wheeler and two wheelers. The Ganja and vehicles were seized, he added.

Y Ramana, K Diwakar, P Arjuna Rao and V Suresh were identified as accused in the case. The SP informed that the ganja was purchased near Janaba area of Odisha and packed in 20 bags. He mentioned that near check posts, the accused were unloading the stock and reloading after crossing the checking point. The cannabis was supposed to reach Karnataka, he added. Further, the SP said that special teams have been formed to nab the other accused who were involved in the case. Tuhin Sinha congratulated the police team and presented certificates of appreciation and cash rewards to them for seizing the cannabis and nabbing the accused.

Additional SPs M Devaprasad and L Mohan Rao, Anakapalli sub-division DSP P Srinivasa Rao, and other officers were present.

