Nampally special court summons AP CM YS Jagan over violation of election code case

The Hyderabad Nampally House of Representatives has issued summons to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and ordered to appear in court on Monday i.e March 28. The court has issued summons to CM Jagan for allegedly violating election rules during the 2014 assembly elections in Telangana's Huzurnagar constituency.



A case has been registered against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Srikanth Reddy and Nagireddy for violating the Election Code during the Huzurnagar Assembly elections in 2014. Against this backdrop, Nampally MP and MLA issued special court summons to CM Jagan to appear on Monday. This is the first time that a House of Representatives has issued summons to a Chief Minister.

The cases have also been registered against Jagan's mother Vijayamma and sister Sharmila for violating the election code. It is known that the two have appeared in the same Nampally court several times.