Nandi Natakotsavams to reflect state’s culture

Vijayawada: Tourism, culture and cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh directed officials to organise the prestigious Nandi Awards and ‘Nandi Natakotsavams’ in a manner that reflects the rich cultural identity of the state. He emphasised that the creative economy must be strengthened to drive economic growth in line with the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The minister conducted a detailed review with managing director of the Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation (FDC) Viswanathan and other officials at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Friday.

During the meeting, he instructed officials to prepare for conducting the Nandi Awards, Nandi Theatre Festivals, TV and Theatre Awards, and Kandukuri Awards at the earliest. He said that matters related to jury formation, venues and dates would be finalized after discussions with the Chief Minister in the next review meeting.

Durgesh announced that the government is planning to introduce a new film policy to promote film shootings in Andhra Pradesh. He suggested that films shot in the State should prominently display the names of local tourist destinations on screen to enhance tourism promotion. The government, he assured, would extend full support to those coming forward to establish film studios, dubbing theatres and re-recording facilities.

To generate employment for local artists, the Minister directed officials to create a comprehensive data bank of artists and technicians. He also revealed that discussions have been held with Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat regarding the establishment of a campus of the National School of Drama in Rajamahendravaram, and that the response from the Centre has been positive.

Highlighting emerging sectors, Durgesh advised officials to explore opportunities in animation, digital media, OTT platforms, artificial intelligence and virtual reality to boost the State’s economy. He proposed conducting a major State-level workshop soon to chalk out strategies for leveraging these technologies.

He further instructed the FDC to produce promotional films to widely publicise Andhra Pradesh’s tourism potential.

FDC General Manager Srinivas Naik, Manager Challa Srinivas and other officials were present at the meeting.