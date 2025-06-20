Nandyal police rescue woman stranded in Muscat

Nandyal: Nandyal district police rescued and repatriated a woman from Muscat after she sent a distress video appealing for help.

The woman, identified as Hussainamma, of Chagalamarri village in Nandyal district, had sent a selfie video to district superintendent of police, Adhiraj Singh Rana, expressing extreme emotional distress stating that she was unable to continue living under the miserable circumstances.

Acting immediately, SP Rana directed Allagadda DSP K Pramod Kumar and his team to investigate the matter. Preliminary enquiries revealed that Hussainamma had travelled to Muscat in 2024 after the death of her husband, in search of employment to support her family financially.

Initially employed as a domestic worker, she suffered severe burn injuries to her abdomen when her nightdress caught fire while cooking. Unable to work due to the injuries, she was dismissed by her employer. Her efforts to find new employment proved unsuccessful due to ongoing health issues, leaving her in a state of physical pain and financial hardship.

Following the SP’s directive, Allagadda police moved swiftly, coordinating with travel agents and local contacts. They managed to locate Hussainamma and arranged her return to India. Within 48 hours of receiving the distress message, flight tickets were booked, and travel logistics were completed. She was safely brought back and reunited with her family in Chagalamarri.

Speaking on the incident on Thursday, DSP Pramod noted that the prompt response was made possible by the proactive leadership of the SP and the efficient efforts of the Allagadda police team.