Nandyal SP Adhiraj enhances night patrol & security measures

Nandyal: District SP Adhiraj Singh Rana has strengthened night patrolling and surveillance across the district. He issued specific instructions to ensure visible policing and intensified patrolling on the outskirts of towns and urban areas. Emphasising the importance of public safety and crime prevention, he said all officers must work with a singular focus on maintaining law and order.

Nandyal police have urged youth and general public to avoid roaming on streets at night without valid reasons, especially during late hours.

To ensure effective night patrol, DSP-level officers are assigned to oversee operations throughout the district, along with local subdivision police officers.

During a special review, SP Rana gave key instructions to police personnel engaged in night patrolling, including keeping close watch on individuals loitering without purpose during night, to focus particularly on individuals with a known criminal background and maintain surveillance on suspicious elements within their respective jurisdictions.

He stressed that all beat officers must be equipped with batons. Fingerprints of suspects should be collected when necessary. He also stressed the importance of instilling a sense of security among public, to make them feel that police are always present and active for their protection. To prevent thefts, disturbances, and unwanted incidents during night, police are taking strict actions against drunk drivers and individuals moving suspiciously. Officers were instructed to thoroughly check every vehicle during night and maintain detailed records, including contact information and addresses, of known criminals and suspects in beat books.

In a unique safety initiative, police are conducting ‘Stop and Wash’ drives for heavy vehicle drivers entering the district post-midnight. Drivers are made to stop and wash their faces with water to combat fatigue and drowsiness, which have been major causes of road accidents leading to loss of lives.

To bolster crime prevention, CCTV surveillance has been intensified in busy, central, and sensitive areas across the district. Senior officers are actively monitoring these regions to maintain a strong grip on law and order.