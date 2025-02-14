Nandyal: Victims protest demanding justice

Nandyal: Hundreds of affected families from Kanala village took to the streets on Thursday, demanding justice. They said that successive governments have allocated housing plots to about 650 eligible poor people under schemes Indiramma Houses and Jagananna Colonies. The victims pointed out that TDP leaders allegedly conspired to encroach their allocated lands and reportedly threatened the beneficiaries to vacate their plots or face demolition. They urged the authorities not to take away their plots and requested financial assistance from the government to construct houses. Later, they approached the district Collector with their grievances.

Meanwhile, the protestors stopped the vehicle of Law Minister NMD Farooq, who was passing by near R&B Guest House and requested him to visit their area.

Large number of victims gathered at the Minister’s office, but a few TDP leaders and police allegedly prevented them from entering the premises. After a long wait, Minister Farooq met the victims and listened to their concerns.

The villagers criticised the authorities for failing to provide basic amenities in the allocated lands. They urged not to grab the housing plots given to the deserving poor people.