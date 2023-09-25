Nara Bhuvaneshwari, Brahmani and Achchennaidu meets Chandrababu Naidu in jail

Rajamahendravaram : Nara Bhuvaneshwari, daughter-in-law Brahmani and senior party leader Achchennaidu met TDP chief Chandrababu in Rajahmundry Central Jail through Mulakat. It seems that Bhuvaneshwari asked Chandrababu about the health condition and the facilities in the jail.



On the other hand, it is reported that Achchennaidu explained to Chandrababu the reaction of the people in the wake of the arrest. Their meeting is likely to last for 45 minutes as per Mulaqat rules. On the other hand, Achchennaidu is likely to talk to the media after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, TDP chief Chandrababu's wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari and daughter-in-law Brahmani visited Annavaram Satyanarayana Swamy temple and performed special pooja to Satyadev. They prayed to God to release Chandrababu from the illegal case.



On the other hand, the relay hunger strike by TDP ranks is continuing across the state in protest against Chandrababu's arrest. Bhuvaneshwari and Brahmins are expressing solidarity with those participating in the protests. After Bhuvaneshwari and Brahmins came to Annavaram, TDP leaders and activists reached there in large numbers. They raised slogans against the government.

On the 12th day, the party ranks continued to protest across the state, claiming that TDP chief Chandrababu’s arrest was illegal. The police stopped the hunger strike of former minister Kaluva Srinivas in Rayadurgam of Anantapur district. The protest organised by Telugu women on Beach Road was stopped by the police.

In this order, TDP leaders and activists were arrested. Visakha South incharge Gandi Babji was stopped by the police at his office from going to the beach. Visakha Beach has been cordoned off by 300 women policemen led by three ACPs. On the other hand, the protesting state TNSF president Pranav Gopal was arrested by the police at RK Beach.

TDP State Organizing Secretary Gorrela Sridhar climbed the steps of Dwarka Tirumala on his knees and visited Srivenkateswara Swamy to seek Chandrababu's early release. Chona Narasinga Rao (Raju) of Madugula constituency staged a protest at the Ganges in Kashi to protest against the illegal arrest of Chandrababu.

TDP leaders and activists participated in Jal Diksha under the leadership of district Telugadesam vice-presidents in Bobbarlanka, Mopidevi mandal of Krishna district. The TDP leaders have taken up Jal Deeksha in Sarada River near Ummalada of Munagapaka Mandal of Yalamanchili Constituency. In Kanigiri constituency, under the leadership of Telugu Desam, they protested innovatively by tying black ribbons around their ears, mouth and eyes.

Telugu Desam leaders of Kovuru Constituency undertook a padayatra from Veeranjaneyaswamy Temple to Kamakshamma Temple. A signature collection program was held under the leadership of Vijayawada East Constituency MLA Gadde Rammohan. Signed with the blood of Padala Gangadhar.

Fishermen protested against Chandrababu's arrest in Visakhapatnam. Fishermen protested with hundreds of boats in Pedawaltheru Jalaripet and demanded that the cases against Chandrababu be dropped.

Politburo members Nakka Anandababu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chaudhary, NMD Farooq, Reddeppagiri Srinivasulu Reddy, Kollu Ravindra, Vangalapudi Anita, Parliament Speakers Koona Ravikumar, KS

Jawahar, Ganni Veeranjaneyu, Konakalla Narayana, Nettem Raghuram, Tenali Shravan Kumar, GV Anjaneyu, Eluri Sambasivarao, Mallela Rajasekhar Goud, Kalava Srinivas, BK Parthasarathy, Mallela Lingareddy, in-charges of constituencies, former ministers, state and mandal leaders, party ranks and fans participated.